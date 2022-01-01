WWE King of the Ring 1999

Not Available

King of the Ring (1999) was the seventh annual King of the Ring PPV event. It was presented by Super Soaker and took place on June 27, 1999 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The main event was a Ladder match featuring Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon against Steve Austin for the control of the WWF. The other main match was a WWF Championship where The Undertaker competed against The Rock to for the title. Featured matches on the undercard included the KOTR tournament finals and a Tag team match between Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff) versus The Brood (Edge and Christian). Triple H was originally supposed to compete in the tournament, but he wanted to compete for the WWF title instead, so he gave his spot to Chyna.