WWE King of the Ring 2001

King of the Ring (2001) was the ninth annual King of the Ring PPV. It was presented by Mars' Combos and took place on June 24, 2001 at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The main event was a Triple Threat match involving Chris Benoit, Steve Austin and Chris Jericho for the WWF Championship. The undercard featured the 2001 King of the Ring tournament. Other matches on the undercard included a Street Fight between Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon, a WWF Light Heavyweight Championship match between champion Jeff Hardy and challenger X-Pac and a WWF Tag Team Championship between champions Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von) and the challenger team of Kane and Spike Dudley.