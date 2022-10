Not Available

The 2015 King of the Ring was a professional wrestling tournament held by WWE. The tournament was held over two nights - with the opening round matches on April 27, 2015 as part of the live Raw broadcast on USA Network from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the semi-finals and finals on April 28, 2015 aired live on the WWE Network from the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois.