WWE: Legends of Wrestling: Heatseekers

2007

Join panelists Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Michael Hayes and others as they engage in a lively roundtable discussion about many of World Wresting Entertainment's most polarizing personalities and troublemakers -- affectionately known as "Heatseekers." In addition to the insightful conversation, the program also includes highlights from some of the WWE's most memorable matches, featuring the likes of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Vince Russo and Scott Hall.