WWE: Macho Madness - The Randy Savage Ultimate Collection Vol. 2

Randy Savage was one of the most controversial Superstars in the history of sports entertainment; the Macho Man brought a chaotic poetry to the ring. He's widely considered one of the finest in-ring competitors of all time, and his interviews were always a sight to behold. MACHO MADNESS: THE RANDY SAVAGE ULTIMATE COLLECTION VOLUME 2 chronicles the formation and breakup of the MegaPowers with Hulk Hogan, the reign of the Macho King, Savage's second WWE Championship reign, and rivalries with Dusty Rhodes, Ultimate Warrior, and Jake Roberts.