Randy Savage was one of the most controversial Superstars in the history of sports entertainment; the Macho Man brought a chaotic poetry to the ring. He's widely considered one of the finest in-ring competitors of all time, and his interviews were always a sight to behold. MACHO MADNESS: THE RANDY SAVAGE ULTIMATE COLLECTION VOLUME 3 highlights Savage's final WWE matches and his WCW rivalries with Ric Flair, Diamond Dallas Page, Sting, and more.