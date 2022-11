Not Available

WWF Mayhem in Manchester was a United Kingdom-only professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) that took place on 4 April 1998 at the Nynex Arena in Manchester, England.[1] The event was released in an edited form on VHS in North America and in the UK. The Main Event saw The Undertaker face of against his brother Kane. Also the WWF Championship was defended when Stone Cold wrestled Triple H.