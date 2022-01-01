WWE Money In The Bank 2010

Not Available

Money in the Bank was a PPV that took place on July 18, 2010 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri and presented by A&E's Criss Angel Mindfreak. The main events were the two 8-man Money in the Bank matches. The Smackdown MiB match featured Big Show, Matt Hardy, Kane, Christian, Kofi Kingston, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler. The Raw MiB match featured Edge, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Mark Henry, The Miz, Ted DiBiase, Evan Bourne, and John Morrison. Sheamus defended his WWE Championship in a steel cage against John Cena, Rey Mysterio defended his World heavyweight Championship against Jack Swagger, and The Hart Dynasty defended the Tag Team Championship Belts against The Usos.