Not Available

New Year's Revolution (2005) was the first annual New Year's Revolution PPV. It took place on January 9, 2005 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The main event was an Elimination Chamber match for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship between Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista, Edge, Chris Jericho, and Chris Benoit. Another primary match on the card was Muhammad Hassan versus Jerry Lawler.