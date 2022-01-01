WWE New Year's Revolution 2006

Not Available

New Year's Revolution (2006) was the second annual New Year's Revolution PPV. It was presented by Specialty Board Games' WWE DVD Board Game and took place on January 8, 2006 at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York and starred talent from the Raw brand. The main event was an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship involving champion John Cena, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Carlito, and Chris Masters. One of the predominant matches on the card was Triple H versus The Big Show. Another primary match on the undercard was Ric Flair versus Edge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.