WWE Night of Champions 2009

Night of Champions (2009) was a PPV which took place on July 26, 2009 at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was the second annual event to be promoted solely under the Night of Champions name and the ninth annual event under the Vengeance/Night of Champions chronology. The main event matches featured were: Jeff Hardy versus CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, Randy Orton defending the WWE Championship against Triple H and John Cena, Mickie James versus the WWE Divas Champ Maryse, and Dolph Ziggler challenging WWE Intercontinental Champion Rey Mysterio. The undercard featured Chris Jericho and The Big Show defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Legacy, Christian versus Tommy Dreamer for the ECW Championship, Kofi Kingston defending the WWE United States Championship in a Six-Pack Challenge against Montel Vontavious Porter, The Miz, Carlito, Primo, and Jack Swagger, and Michelle McCool defending the WWE Women's Championship against Melina.