WWE Night of Champions 2011

A gold rush comes to WWE when all championships, including the WWE and World Heavyweight titles, are defended. New WWE Tag Team Champions Air Boom (Kofi Kingston & Evan Bourne) face conspiracy theorists R-Truth and the Miz. Also, World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton battles a highly focused and extremely dangerous World’s Strongest Man Mark Henry, who’s looking to add the champion to his “Hall of Pain.” In the Main Event Triple H’s role as WWE COO is on the line when months of personal animosity boils over, and voice of the voiceless CM Punk and Triple H clash.