WWE Night of Champions 2014

Night of Champions (2014) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by WWE. It took place on September 21, 2014 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.[1] It was the eighth annual Night of Champions event. The theme of the pay-per-view was that every championship would be defended on that night. This was the first pay-per-view to feature the latest version of championship belts, which were introduced the night after SummerSlam, such as the new WWE logo on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (while the Big Gold Belt was retired), whereas the other championship belts have minor modifications.