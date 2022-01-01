WWE No Mercy 2000

Not Available

No Mercy (2000) was the third No Mercy PPV. It was presented by Presto and took place on October 22, 2000 at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York. The main event was a No NQ match for the WWF Championship where The Rock defended the title against Kurt Angle. The other main match was a No Holds Barred Match between the returning Stone Cold Steve Austin and Rikishi. The undercard featured Triple H versus Chris Benoit, Hardy Boyz versus Los Conquistadores for the WWF Tag Team Championship, William Regal versus Naked Mideon for the WWF European Championship, Right to Censor versus Chyna and Mr. Ass in a tag team match, Chris Jericho versus X-Pac in a Steel cage match, Acolytes Protection Agency and Lita versus T & A and Trish Stratus in a six-person mixed tag team match and a Dudley Boyz Invitational Tables match.