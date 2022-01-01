WWE No Mercy 2002

Not Available

No Mercy (2002) was a PPV presented by Subway that took place on October 20, 2002, at the Alltel Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. It was the fifth annual WWE No Mercy PPV and featured wrestlers from the Raw and SmackDown! brand. The main event from the SmackDown! brand featured WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defend against The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell. The main event from the Raw brand was a title unification match, where World Heavyweight Champion Triple H fought WWE Intercontinental Champion Kane . The undercard featured Trish Stratus versus Victoria for the WWE Women's Championship, Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit versus Edge and Rey Mysterio for the new WWE Tag Team Championship, Jamie Noble versus Tajiri for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, Rob Van Dam versus Ric Flair, Torrie Wilson versus Dawn Marie and Chris Jericho and Christian versus Booker T and Goldust for the World Tag Team Championship.