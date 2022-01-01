WWE No Mercy 2003

Not Available

No Mercy (2003) was a PPV presented by Subway, which took place on October 19, 2003 at the 1st Mariner Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. It was the sixth event under the No Mercy chronology and starred wrestlers from the SmackDown! brand. The main event saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defend his title against The Undertaker in a match where a chain was hung from a pole and the first man to reach it could use it as a legal weapon in what was called a Biker Chain match. Two featured bouts were scheduled on the undercard. In a singles match for the WWE United States Championship, the Big Show challenged Eddie Guerrero for the title. The other was also a singlesmatch, in which Kurt Angle fought John Cena.