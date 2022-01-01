WWE No Mercy 2004

Not Available

No Mercy (2004) was a PPV which took place on October 3, 2004 at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It was the seventh annual No Mercy event. The event starred wrestlers from the SmackDown! brand. The main event was a Last Ride match, where the objective was to place an opponent in a hearse located on the entrance stage and drive them out of the arena. WWE Champion JBL defended against The Undertaker. Two predominant bouts were featured on the undercard; in respective singles matches, John Cena fought Booker T for the WWE United States Championship, and Kurt Angle fought The Big Show.