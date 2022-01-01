WWE No Mercy 2006

Not Available

No Mercy (2006) was the ninth annual No Mercy PPV. It took place on October 8, 2006 from the RBC Center in Raleigh, North Carolina and was a SmackDown! brand-exclusive event. The main event was a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship between defending champion King Booker, Bobby Lashley, Batista, and Finlay. One of the predominant matches on the card was Mr. Kennedy versus The Undertaker. Another primary match on the undercard was Rey Mysterio versus Chavo Guerrero in a Falls Count Anywhere match.