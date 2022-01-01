WWE No Mercy 2008

Not Available

No Mercy (2008) was a PPV which took place on October 5, 2008 at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon. It was the 11th and final annual No Mercy event and starred wrestlers from the Raw, SmackDown and ECW brands. The first main event featured World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho defending his championship from Shawn Michaels in a ladder match. The other main event featured defending WWE Champion Triple H versus challenger Jeff Hardy in a singles match. Three featured bouts were scheduled on the undercard. In a singles match between Batista fought John "Bradshaw" Layfield for the chance become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Another singles match had the The Undertaker versus Big Show. The third was a singles match for the ECW Championship, in which the champion Mark Henry challenged champion Matt Hardy.