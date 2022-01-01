WWE No Way Out 2001

Not Available

No Way Out (2001) was a PPV event that took place on February 25, 2001 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was presented by Weider Nutrition. 2 Main events were scheduled. The first saw The Rock challenge Kurt Angle for the WWF Championship. The other main event was a Three Stages of Hell match featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H. The featured bout on the undercard was a Fatal Four Way match between defending WWF Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero and X-Pac.