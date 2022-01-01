WWE No Way Out 2004

Not Available

No Way Out (2004) was a PPV which took place on February 15, 2004 at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California. It was presented by THQ's MX Unleashed. It was the sixth event produced under the No Way Out name and starred wrestlers from the SmackDown! brand. During the main event, Eddie Guerrero challenged WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title. Two bouts were featured on the undercard; the first was a Triple Threat match, where the winner would earn the right to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XX; in the match featuring Kurt Angle, The Big Show and John Cena. The second bout was a singles match, in which Chavo Guerrero fought Rey Mysterio.