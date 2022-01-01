WWE No Way Out 2007

Not Available

No Way Out (2007) was the ninth annual No Way Out PPV event. It took place on February 18, 2007 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and was the final branded pay-per-view before the brand split ended. The main event was an interpromotional tag team match between Batista and The Undertaker (from SmackDown!) and John Cena and Shawn Michaels (from Raw). The main match on the undercard was an interpromotional Six-man tag team match between the team of Chris Benoit and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff) and the team of MNM (Joey Mercury and Johnny Nitro) and Montel Vontavious Porter.