WWE No Way Out 2008

No Way Out (2008) was the tenth annual No Way Out PPV. It took place on February 17, 2008 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It starred wrestlers from the Raw, SmackDown, and ECW brands. The main match on the Raw brand was an Elimination Chamber match to determine the number one contender for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XXIV. Jeff Hardy, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Umaga, and JBL all competed. The predominant match on the SmackDown brand was Edge versus Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship. The primary match on the ECW brand was Chavo Guerrero versus CM Punk for the ECW Championship. The predominant match on the Raw brand was Randy Orton versus John Cena for the WWE Championship. The featured match on the undercard was an Elimination Chamber match to determine the number one contender to the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXIV featuring Batista, Finlay, MVP, The Undertaker, The Great Khali, and Big Daddy V.