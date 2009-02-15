WWE No Way Out 2009

Not Available

No Way Out (2009) was a PPV presented by AT&T. It took place on February 15, 2009 at the KeyArena in Seattle, Washington. It was the 11th event under the No Way Out name and featured talent from the Raw, SmackDown and ECW brands. The main event on the Raw brand was an Elimination Chamber match for the World Heavyweight Championship between John Cena(c), Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, Edge, Mike Knox, and Kane. The predominant match on the SmackDown brand was an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship featuring Edge(c), The Undertaker, Triple H, The Big SHow, Jeff Hardy, and Vladimir Kozlov. The primary match on the ECW brand was for the ECW Championship between Jack Swagger and Finlay. The undercard also featured two more matches from the Raw brand. The first was a No Holds Barred match between Randy Orton and Shane McMahon and the other saw Shawn Michaels versus John "Bradshaw" Layfield.