WWE No Way Out 2012

Desperate measures have earned the Big Show an ironclad contract from John Laurinaitis. Now the Big Show vows to take out 14 years of pent-up aggression on John Cena inside the confines of a 15-foot high steel cage, but if the Big Show falls to Cena, Mr. McMahon will utter those 2 infamous words to the reviled GM…”You’re Fired!”. Plus, the WWE Championship is contested amidst a bizarre love-quartet involving the unstable Diva AJ and three Triple Threat combatants - CM Punk, Daniel Bryan and Kane. And Dolph Ziggler gets a golden opportunity when he faces Sheamus for the World Heavyweight Championship. With careers, pride and championships on the line, there truly is NO WAY OUT!!