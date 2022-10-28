Not Available

WWE No Way Out 2012

Desperate measures have earned the Big Show an ironclad contract from John Laurinaitis. Now the Big Show vows to take out 14 years of pent-up aggression on John Cena inside the confines of a 15-foot high steel cage, but if the Big Show falls to Cena, Mr. McMahon will utter those 2 infamous words to the reviled GM…”You’re Fired!”. Plus, the WWE Championship is contested amidst a bizarre love-quartet involving the unstable Diva AJ and three Triple Threat combatants - CM Punk, Daniel Bryan and Kane. And Dolph Ziggler gets a golden opportunity when he faces Sheamus for the World Heavyweight Championship. With careers, pride and championships on the line, there truly is NO WAY OUT!!

