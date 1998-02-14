WWE No Way Out of Texas: In Your House

1998

No Way Out was the twentieth pay-per-view (PPV) event under the In Your House name. It took place on February 15, 1998 at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas and was presented by Western Union. It was the first of a series of In Your House events which later became the title of annual PPVs, replacing the method at the time of making new names for all events aside from the 'Big Four' (the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and the Survivor Series) and King of the Ring. However, because later events did not take place in Texas, it was truncated to No Way Out and would not become a regular feature until 2000. Shawn Michaels did not appear in the main event as advertised, owing to a severe back injury that resulted in his first retirement after the following month's WrestleMania XIV. He was replaced by Savio Vega. The main event was an "unsanctioned" 8 man tag match featuring Steve Austin, Owen Hart, Cactus jack, and Chainsaw Charlie vs. HHH, Savio Vega, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg.