OMG Volume 2 is the Top 50 Incidents in WCW. Volume one focused on WWE and Volume two will be just WCW history. Relive iconic moments such as Hulk Hogan joining the n.W.o., Magnum T.A. and Tully Blanchard s infamous I Quit Match , the Horsemen assaulting Dusty Rhodes and dozens of others in this countdown.