WWE One Night Stand 2008

One Night Stand (2008) was a PPV that took place on June 1, 2008 at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego, California. It was the fourth and final event promoted under the One Night Stand name. The event featured talent from the Raw, SmackDown, and ECW brands. The main match on the SmackDown! brand was a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship between Edge and The Undertaker with a stipulation that The Undertaker has to leave the WWE if he looses. The predominant match on the Raw brand was a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship between Triple H and Randy Orton. The primary match on the ECW brand was a Singapore Cane match involving The Big Show, CM Punk, John Morrison, Chavo Guerrero, and Tommy Dreamer. Featured matches on the undercard included Shawn Michaels versus Batista in a Stretcher match, and John Cena versus John "Bradshaw" Layfield in a First Blood match.