WWE Over the Edge

Over the Edge (1999) was a PPV which took place on May 23, 1999, at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. In the main event, The Undertaker competed against Steve Austin (with Vince McMahon & Shane McMahon as the guest referees) for the WWF Championship. Other matches included The Rock vs Triple H and an eight-man elimination tag team match, which featured The Union's (Mankind, Ken Shamrock, Test, and The Big Show) victory over the Corporate Ministry (Viscera, The Big Boss Man, and The Acolytes Bradshaw and Faarooq). Owen Hart was scheduled to face The Godfather for the WWF Intercontinental Championship during the event. He was to make a superhero-like ring entrance, which would have seen him descend from the arena rafters into the ring. He was released prematurely when the harness line malfunctioned, and fell more than 70 feet (21 m) into the ring and died. The show has never been released by the company on home media, and the Over the Edge event was retired.