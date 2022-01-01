WWE Over the Edge: In Your House

Not Available

Over the Edge: In Your House was the first of what was to be an annual World Wrestling Federation pay-per-view event produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). It was also the 22nd pay-per-view event in the In Your House series. It was presented by Castrol GTX and took place on May 31, 1998 at the Wisconsin Center Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The main event was a WWF Championship match between Steve Austin and Dude Love. The main match on the undercard was a Six-man tag team match between D-Generation X Vs The Nation. The Rock defended his Intercontinental Championship against Faarooq. Kane competed against Vadar in a mask vs. mask match.