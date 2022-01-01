WWE Over the Limit 2010

Not Available

Over the Limit (2010) was a PPV presented by Axe Hair, which took place on May 23, 2010 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It was the first event promoted under the Over the Limit name. In the main event from the Raw brand, John Cena faced Batista for the WWE Championship, while The Big Show versus World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger was the main event from the SmackDown brand. Matches on the undercard included Randy Orton against Edge, CM Punk facing Rey Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston. Other championships defended at the event were the WWE Divas Championship and the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship. The event drew 197,000 pay-per-view buys, and was attended live by 11,000 people. Five wrestlers sustained legitimate injuries during the course of the show.