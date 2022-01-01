WWE Payback 2014

Not Available

Payback (2014) took place on June 1, 2014 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It was the second event under the Payback chronology, with the event having originated in 2013. There were two main events, with the first main event featuring John Cena versus Bray Wyatt in a Last Man Standing Match. The second match faced Evolution (Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista) against The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) in a No Holds Barred six-man tag team elimination match. Other matches included Bad News Barrett defending the IC Title against RVD, the debut of Bo Dallas against Kofi Kingston, Big E vs Rusev, Cody Rhodes and Goldust vs Rybaxel, and Cesaro defending the US Title against Sheamus.