WWE Rebellion 2000

Rebellion (2000) took place on December 2, 2000 at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. The main event was a Fatal Four-Way match for the WWF Championship between Kurt Angle, Rikishi, Steve Austin and The Rock. Undertaker competed against Chris Benoit, Right to Censor defended the Tag Team Championship against the Hardy Boyz, Kane fought Chris Jericho, William Regal defended the European Championship against Crash Holly, Steve Blackman defended the Hardcore Championship against Perry Saturn, and Ivory defended the Women's Championship against Lita.