Not Available

Rebellion (2002) took place on October 26, 2002 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The main event featured Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman defending Lesnar's WWF Championship in a Handicap match against Edge. Los Guerreros challenged Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit for the Tag Team Championship belts, Rikishi fought Albert, Reverend Devon and Ron Simmons fought Val Venis and Chuck Palumbo , and several other matches filled out the undercard.