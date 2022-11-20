WWE: Rey Mysterio - 619

Not Available

"619" isn't just San Diego's area code, it's WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio's signature move, recalling his hometown. Join Rey for this special journey from his humble "619" beginnings...to his days in WCW...to his high-flyin' WWE career. Rey takes us to Mexico, where he first began training. Get Rey's unique perspectives on his fiercest rivals in the business. For the first time anywhere, Rey's family members and WWE Superstars help profile the most acrobatic and unique performer in WWE today.