WWE: Rey Mysterio - The Biggest Little Man

Since his debut in the mid-1990’s, some have called Rey Mysterio the best pound-for-pound professional wrestler in the world and wherever he’s been—Japan, Mexico, ECW, WCW, and WWE—he’s put on amazing matches to back up this claim. Featuring dozens of the greatest matches in Rey’s illustrious career, witness the majesty of the high-flying Mysterio, revel in his rivalries with Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Matty Hardy, Kurt Angle and JBL among others, and relive his classic tag-team matches with partners Batista, Edge, and Rob Van Dam.