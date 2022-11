Not Available

WWE champ Rob Van Dam hosts this program that includes matches from 1993-2003, bonus features, interviews, promos and more. Van Dam goes up against some of the fiercest wrestlers in this compilation of his best matches. Opponents include Scotty Flamingo, Sabu, The Eliminators, Lance Storm, Tommy Dreamer, Bam Bam Bigelow, Jerry Lynn, Balls Mahoney, Chris Jericho and Christian.