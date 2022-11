Not Available

The Rock takes on Mick Foley in the championship match in this 1998 Rock Bottom wrestling event, which also includes a historical headbanging bout between heavyweight superstars Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Additional matches include the New Age Outlaws vs. Ken Shamrock and the Big Boss Man; the Oddities vs. the Headbangers; Goldust vs. Jeff Jarrett; Owen Hart vs. Steve Blackman; the Brood vs. the J.O.B Squad; and more.