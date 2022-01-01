WWE Rock Bottom: In Your House

Not Available

Rock Bottom: In Your House was the twenty-sixth PPV event in the In Your House series. It was presented by Hasbro Interactive's Glover for the Nintendo 64 and took place on December 13, 1998 at General Motors Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event was Stone Cold Steve Austin versus The Undertaker in a Buried Alive match. The Rock defended the WWF Championship versus Mankind while The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) defended the Tag Team Championships against The Corporation (Big Boss Man and Ken Shamrock).