Not Available

WWE Royal Rumble 1989

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Royal Rumble (1989) was the second annual Royal Rumble professional wrestling event produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), and the first one to be held on pay-per-view. It took place on January 15, 1989 at The Summit in Houston, Texas. The main event was the 1989 Royal Rumble match won by Big John Studd, who last eliminated Ted DiBiase to win the match. Featured matches on the undercard were Jim Duggan and The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) versus Dino Bravo and The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques and Raymond), Rockin' Robin versus Judy Martin for the WWF Women's Championship and King Haku versus Harley Race.

Cast

Randy Savage“Macho Man” Randy Savage
Richard Erwin Rood"Ravishing" Rick Rude
Jim Duggan"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan
Bret HartBret "Hitman" Hart
Jim NeidhartJim "The Anvil" Neidhart
Adolph BrescianoDino Bravo

View Full Cast >

Images