1990

WWE Royal Rumble 1990

Release Date

January 20th, 1990

Studio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Royal Rumble (1990) was the third annual Royal Rumble professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by the World Wrestling Federation. It took place on January 21, 1990 at the Orlando Arena in Orlando, Florida. The main event was the 1990 Royal Rumble match won by WWF Champion Hulk Hogan. Hogan last eliminated Mr. Perfect to win the match. Featured matches on the undercard were Jim Duggan versus The Big Boss Man, Ronnie Garvin versus Greg Valentine in an "I Quit" match and The Bushwhackers (Butch and Luke) versus The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques and Raymond).

Cast

Jim Duggan'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan
Raymond Washington Traylor, Jr.The Big Boss Man
André the GiantHimself
Ed LeslieBrutus Beefcake
Curt HennigMr. Perfect
Greg ValentineHimself

