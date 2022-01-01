WWE Royal Rumble 1992

1992

Royal Rumble (1992) was the fifth annual Royal Rumble. It took place on January 19, 1992 at the Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, New York. The main event, as in past Royal Rumble events, was the event's namesake match. The 1992 Royal Rumble match was historic because for the first (and as of 2013, only) time in the history of the WWF, the last man standing in the match would win the WWF Championship, which had been vacated in December 1991. The match was won by Ric Flair, who last eliminated Sid Justice to win the match and the WWF Championship. Featured matches on the undercard were The Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon) versus The Legion of Doom (Hawk and Animal) for the WWF Tag Team Championship, The Beverly Brothers (Blake and Beau) versus The Bushwhackers (Luke and Butch) and Roddy Piper versus The Mountie for the WWF Intercontinental Championship.