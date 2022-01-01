1993

WWE Royal Rumble 1993

Royal Rumble (1993) was the sixth annual Royal Rumble. It took place on January 24, 1993 at the ARCO Arena in Sacramento, California. The main event was a Royal Rumble match, a battle royal in which two wrestlers started the match in the ring; every two minutes, another wrestler joined. In total, thirty wrestlers competed to eliminate their competitors by throwing them over the top rope of the wrestling ring onto the arena floor. Yokozuna won the match and was awarded an opportunity to wrestle for the WWF Championship at WrestleMania IX. Bret Hart also retained his WWF Championship against Razor Ramon, and Shawn Michaels successfully defended his WWF Intercontinental Championship against Marty Jannetty.

Cast

Scott HallRazor Ramon
Raymond Washington Traylor, Jr.The Big Boss Man
Michael HickenbottomShawn Michaels
Scott Charles BigelowBam Bam Bigelow
Rodney AnoaiYokozuna
Randy SavageRandy "Macho Man" Savage

