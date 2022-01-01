WWE Royal Rumble 1995

Not Available

Royal Rumble (1995) was the eighth annual Royal Rumble. It took place on January 22, 1995, in the USF Sun Dome located in Tampa, Florida. The main event was the 1995 Royal Rumble match, which Shawn Michaels won after entering first and outlasting the 29 other wrestlers for the first time in WWF history. The event also featured a match for the WWF Championship, when Diesel defended the title against Bret Hart. Two other title matches took place; Jeff Jarrett won the WWF Intercontinental Championship from Razor Ramon, and The 1–2–3 Kid and Bob Holly won the final match in a tournament that determined the new WWF Tag Team Champions.