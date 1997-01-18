WWE Royal Rumble 1997

1997

Royal Rumble (1997) was the tenth annual Royal Rumble. It was presented by Starburst Fruit Twists and took place on January 19, 1997 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The attendance of 60,525 is the highest recorded in the Royal Rumble's history. The main event was between Shawn Michaels and Sycho Sid for the WWF Championship. The main matches on the undercard were the Royal Rumble match, which Stone Cold Steve Austin won after last eliminating Bret Hart, Vader versus The Undertaker, and Hunter Hearst Helmsley versus Goldust for the WWF Intercontinental Championship.