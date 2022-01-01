WWE Royal Rumble 1998

Not Available

Royal Rumble (1998) was the eleventh annual Royal Rumble. It was presented by MCI's 1-800-COLLECT, and took place on January 18, 1998 at the San Jose Arena in San Jose, California. The main event was a casket match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker for the WWF Championship. The main matches on the undercard were the Royal Rumble match, The Legion Of Doom (Hawk and Animal) versus The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) for the WWF Tag Team Championship, and The Rock versus Ken Shamrock for the WWF Intercontinental Championship.