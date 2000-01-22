2000

WWE Royal Rumble 2000

  • Action
  • Drama

Release Date

January 22nd, 2000

Royal Rumble (2000) was the thirteenth annual Royal Rumble PPV. It was presented by MCI's 1-800-COLLECT. It took place on January 23, 2000 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The main event was the Royal Rumble match, which grants the winner a title shot at Wrestlemania. Featured matches on the undercard included a street fight match between Triple H and Cactus Jack for the WWF Championship, a Triple Threat match for the WWF Intercontinental Championship, and The New Age Outlaws versus The Acolytes for the WWF Tag Team Championship. This Royal Rumble was the first WWF pay-per-view event to air on terrestrial television in the United Kingdom, as Channel 4 had acquired the rights to broadcast World Wrestling Federation programming that year.

Cast

Mick FoleyCactus Jack
Dwayne JohnsonThe Rock
Christopher IrvineChris Jericho
Paul WightThe Big Show
Monty SoppBilly Gunn
Brian JamesRoad Dogg

View Full Cast >

