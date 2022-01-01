WWE Royal Rumble 2001

Not Available

Royal Rumble (2001) was the fourteenth annual Royal Rumble PPV. It was presented by MCI's 1-800-COLLECT and took place on January 21, 2001 at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The main event was the Royal Rumble match. Kane set a record for the most eliminations and the match saw Drew Carey enter the Royal Rumble. Featured matches on the undercard included a ladder match between Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit for the WWF Intercontinental Championship and a singles match between Kurt Angle and Triple H for the WWF Championship.