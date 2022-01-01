WWE Royal Rumble 2004

Not Available

Royal Rumble (2004) was the seventeenth annual Royal Rumble PPV. It was presented by Sony's PlayStation 2, took place on January 25, 2004 at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and featured talent from the Raw and SmackDown! brands. Beginning with this Royal Rumble, the winner could challenge at WrestleMania his choice of either the WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship. The main event was the annual 30-man Royal Rumble match, which featured wrestlers from both brands. The primary match on the Raw brand was a Last Man Standing match between Triple H and Shawn Michaels for the World Heavyweight Championship. The predominant match on the SmackDown! brand was Brock Lesnar versus Hardcore Holly for the WWE Championship. The featured match on the undercard was a Tables match for the World Tag Team Championship between Evolution (Ric Flair and Batista) and the Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von).