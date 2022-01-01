Not Available

WWE Royal Rumble 2007

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Royal Rumble (2007) was the twentieth annual Royal Rumble PPV. It took place on January 28, 2007 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas and featured talent from the Raw, SmackDown! and ECW brands. The main event was the annual 30-man Royal Rumble match, which featured wrestlers from all three brands. The primary match on the Raw brand was a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship between John Cena and Umaga. The predominant match on the SmackDown! brand was Batista versus Mr. Kennedy for the World Heavyweight Championship. The featured match on the ECW brand was between Bobby Lashley and Test for the ECW World Championship.

Cast

John CenaJohn Cena
Michael HickenbottomShawn Michaels
Dave BautistaBautista
Mark CalawayThe Undertaker
Andrew MartinTest
Matt HardyHimself

